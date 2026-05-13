Welcome to another edition of Orange City Life. We are slowly getting back to normal after an extended period without key staff in the office. Thank you to everyone for your patience as we've been a little stretched at times.

This week, we take a little look back at the early years of The Canobolas High School, before the school buildings were even erected. The original cohort of 'First Form' students recently got together to mark 60 years since the inception of the school, and former teacher Col Taylor provided OC Life with a wealth of interesting material about those early days, including a reminiscence by the school's first principal, Fred Dobbin. Thanks for your assistance, Col, and all those others who came forward with photographs and other bits and pieces.

The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood reports that supplies of A and O blood types are dipping to low levels and encourages new donors to come forward. Orange City Council are doing their bit, with workers and councillors on track to make 100 donations during this campaign period, and Mayor Mileto has also called on the community to consider donating this winter. It only takes an hour, and I can report that the milkshakes there are worth the trip alone! You can find out how to donate inside this edition.

Until next week!