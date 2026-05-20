First of all, apologies about the mistake in last week's 'What am I Watching?' competition. Somehow, we managed to put a session time that didn't exist for the clue. I'm still not sure how, but it does remind me that I am due to make an optometrist appointment. With no "correct" answer, we have randomly selected a winner from all who entered, even if it was just to point out that the clue was wrong.

The Orange Trout Acclimatisation Society have contacted us to let people know that they are holding the J.N. Brazier fly casting competition this Sunday morning, May 24, at Lake Canobolas. This is the 79th year the club has been hosting this competition, which tests the skill of fishermen in both accuracy and distance of fly casting. The public is invited to come and have a look, and club members will be able to give limited casting lessons to any interested people.

And don't forget to join in the Flame of Hope Walk next week on Thursday, May 28 to mark National Reconciliation Week and National Sorry Day.

The walk will make its way from Charles Sturt University’s Yarning Circle to the South Court, where the 'Flame of Hope' cauldron will be lit as a symbol of reconciliation

The event will begin at 10am at the Charles Sturt University campus with the official ceremony in the South Court scheduled for 10.45am with a morning tea.

Until next week!