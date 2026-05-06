It has been a trying couple of weeks for us here at OC Life, as we’ve had to make do without our near-irreplaceable sales manager, Marg, who has been unwell. Thankfully, she is on the mend and hopefully back in the office soon. I want to acknowledge the fantastic work of our designers, Lisa and Esraa, who always do a great job, but have gone above and beyond to ensure this magazine gets published and delivered to you on time.

I also want to thank everyone who takes the time to give us feedback on our little magazine. It’s nice to know so many of you out there appreciate what we do here. We are a small team and do the best we can to shine a spotlight on our community and bring you an enjoyable and entertaining read each week. It seems our readership has been growing too, as our hardworking and dedicated delivery driver, Pete, tells us the paper stands are emptying quicker than ever!

The Orange Show is here this Saturday and Sunday, May 9-10, and I encourage you all to get out and support this great community event. Having spent a little time on a show committee, I understand just how much work goes into putting it all together - and all done by volunteers. It’s always a great day out, and who doesn’t love fireworks?!

Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there, I hope you get spoiled on Sunday!

Until next week!