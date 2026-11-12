Another issue at the printers and another week closer to Christmas! If your planning a work Christmas party make sure to take advantage of annual taxi voucher campaign, supported by Orange Taxis. Register your staff Christmas party and you will go in the weekly draw for free $10 taxi vouchers to make sure everyone gets home safely. See page 36 of this week's edition for details on how to register.

Orange City Council’s free music festival, Zest Fest takes place from 3pm to 10pm this Saturday, November 14, and should be a top day out. But, if you are driving through the CBD, remember that there will be a number of road closures in the immediate vicinity surrounding Robertson Park from 6am, including Byng Street, McNamara Street and the southbound lane of Lords Place. Also remember that, even though Zest Fest is free registration is essential at zestfest.com.au

Orange's NAIDOC Week celebrations also get underway this Saturday with events running from November 14-21 November. The major event to kick off the celebrations will be the '50 Years of Deadly' Street March down Summer Street to Robertson Park where the Official Opening and Service Day will be held from 11am. The march itself will begin in Sale Street at 10.30am, but those participating are asked to assemble at 9.30am. You can read more about this year's NAIDOC Week activities inside this week's edition.

With Remembrance Day having fallen on a Wednesday this year, we will have something about the local service in our next edition, as our magazine gets printed on a Tuesday night and back to Orange for distribution on Thursday

Until next week!