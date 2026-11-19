It was great to see a good turnout in Robertson Park for Remembrance Day last week. Following the service, I wandered up to Holy Trinity Church, which had opened its doors and invited people to look through the historic building which, you may not know, has strong links to our local war veterans. The tower of the church itself was built as a memorial to those who served in the First World War and is home to an Honour Roll containing over 220 names.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the consecration of the Tower and the unveiling of the Honour Roll by Field-Marshall Viscount Allenby. The memorial tower also holds the regimental colours of the 6th Light Horse Regiment, and there are a number of stained glass windows dedicated to the memory of those who fought. It is worth a visit if you get the chance.

Tonight (Thursday, November 20), Orange Regional Museum will celebrate its 10th anniversary along with the opening of the highly anticipated long-term local history exhibition Mawambul: Here. Together. The exhibition has been long in the making, and I'm looking forward to seeing it all come together. The museum, which has been closed for the installation, will reopen as normal from Friday, November 20.

Until next week!