It's still November but the Christmas season is certainly here, judging by all the advertising and activity around town. I've even been seeing Christmas lights on in the evenings! And this Saturday Santa Claus will be stopping by Orange for the annual Summer Street parade. Santa and his reindeer sleigh are due to arrive at 10am and make their way to the Orange City Centre, where there will be a Christmas performance by a special greeting message from Santa himself. That will all take place at Santa's Grotto, in front of Big W and Santa will also be available for photographs.

Then next weekend, it's the Bowen Community Christmas Carols and Festival at Margaret Stevenson Oval. Held from 5.30-7.30pm on Friday, December 4, there will be entertainment, a puppet play, a free sausage sizzle, a jumping castle and other activities and games. The carols will be led by the Salvation Army Band, together with the Conservatorium's Come Together Choir. Find out more inside this week's edition.

Orange City Life will also be taking a break over the Christmas period, with our final edition for the year being Thursday, December 17. We know you miss us over those few summer weeks, but we really need some time to get refreshed and ready to bring you more great local stories for another year. We're not quite there yet, though!

Until next week!