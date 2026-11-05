How did you fare on this year's Melbourne Cup? Back a winner? I don't know whether there is as much widespread interest as their once was on the 'race that stops a nation' but for those like us at Orange City Life who are still working to a deadline on Cup Day it certainly puts the brakes on doing business, when you can't get in touch with people. I'm guessing that's why they just gave up and made it a public holiday in Victoria!

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of options for all tastes, as you will read about inside: The Orange Male Voice Choir are celebrating their centenary with a special birthday concert at the Civic Theatre; Off The Tracks is putting on a metal night at the Vic; and there's comedy at the Orange Ex-Services' Club.

Speaking of the Ex-Services' Club, we got to take a sneak peek at the newly refurbished Diggers Restaurant, which opened on Monday. A fantastic improvement and the new menu looks great too. You can find a few photos of the major renovation inside this edition.

With Melbourne Cup out of the way, we are really counting down the weeks until out Christmas break here in the OC Life office - only six more to go! So if you need to get in touch with us about stories or advertising ahead of Christmas or in the new year, please do so as soon as possible!

Until next week!