The Business Orange Awards were once again a big hit this year; an amazing job by all the Business Orange committee and everyone else who put the event together. Congratulations to all of this year's winners, particularly, of course, Neweys, who were named the 2026 Outstanding Business of the Year and claimed five awards overall. Congratulations are also due to the team at Banksia; the venue looked a treat, and it's such a valuable thing for Orange to have an incredible function venue like that available.

Got plans for your October long weekend? There's plenty going on in and around Orange, including of course, the Molong Village Markets on the Recreation Ground on Monday. It's a very pleasant way to wrap up your long weekend and to ease yourself into Daylight Saving Time, which starts on Sunday morning. For those of you with wall clocks or other non-internet-connected devices, that means setting your clocks forward one hour on Sunday.

The long weekend means a shorter working week for us here at OC Life, so if you do need to get in touch with us about a story or advertising, please do so as soon as possible

Sadly, we are having to say farewell to one of our favourite competitions, 'What am I Watching?', as the Odeon 5 Cinema will no longer be including its movie schedule in our magazine. Odeon has been a long-time supporter of this magazine and I believe the guide has been a useful inclusion for our readers and one that will be missed. We are still deciding whether we will replace the competition with something new, but we will let you know in a future edition.

Until next week!