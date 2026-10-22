It's another huge weekend in the Colour City, with Australia's premier agricultural event, the Australian National Field Days, now underway at Borenore. With around 400 exhibitors, there will be something for everyone, from the latest in agtech and machinery to lifestyle products, garden plants, homewares, and much more. It's also sure to be a fun day out with plenty of entertainment, including heavy draught horse demonstrations, Highland Cattle exhibition, reptile encounters, and look out for the large bouncing kangaroos ! Mick Hudson, from ABC's Musterdogs, is also conducting puppy demonstrations each day, as are the NSW Mounted Police. Should be a big few days!

And of course the Orange Wine Festival continues with the signature event, the 'Sip and Savour' at the Showgrounds on Friday night. It's a chance to taste the very best wines of the Orange Wine Show.

Then on Sunday, you can explore six wildly different local gardens at the annual OPD fundraiser, Orange Open Garden. It's always a great day out and a rare chance to see some of our district's most stunning private gardens big and small. You can find details on how to get involved inside this week's edition.

And finally, I must wish my amazing wife a very happy wedding anniversary! It was on this day, 15 years ago, that we were wed on the historic North Bourke Bridge over the Darling River, and she is just as beautiful as ever! What a top day it was!

Until next week!