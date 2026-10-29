Congratulations to the organisers of the Orange Open Gardens on Sunday. It was a top day out and a real privilege to explore some truly amazing gardens. I always come home quite inspired by what people accomplish in spaces big and small, and start making a few plans for future garden changes.

For those of you missed out or just who can't get enough of visiting beautiful gardens the Millthorpe Garden Ramble is on this Saturday and Sunday. Hopefully the weather holds as there look to be some stunning properties throwing open the garden gate.

You may have already spotted the ad, but Orange City Life is on the hunt for a delivery driver. It's a role that involves some lifting and an early start on Thursday mornings in order to drop off copies of our magazines to various newsagents, supermarkets, shopping centres, and some other businesses in Orange as well as surrounding villages. The position is perfect for anyone wanting to earn a little extra cash, although you must have your own suitable vehicle, such as a ute or van. The delivery schedule is roughly about 3am to 8am each Thursday, with a break over the Christmas holiday period. If you are interested in applying or knowing more get in touch with Margaret Pryce on 0468 330 991 and have a chat!

Until next week!