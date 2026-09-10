Spring is certainly here in the Colour City, although I keep waiting for and dreading that inevitable final cold snap. There are so many amazing trees in bloom all over Orange at the moment that I recommend you get out and explore. Of course, with the season come the seasonal allergies, which have been less enjoyable!

Coming up in just over a week is the Sustainable Living Expo, an initiative of the Rotary Club of Orange. Keynote speaker this year is Tim Forcey, founder of the very informative 'My Efficient Electric Home' Facebook group and the author of 'My Efficient Electric Home Handbook'. I have certainly picked up a lot of useful information following his work over the years and look forward to hearing him speak. You can find all the details inside this week's edition.

Don't forget the Orange Farmers Markets are on again this weekend (as they are on the second Saturday of every month), but this coming Saturday, Rotary Orange Daybreak will be collecting donations to support the people of Nepal after the devastating floods that have taken so many lives and destroyed so many homes. Rotary Orange Daybreak will direct all the gate takings plus any additional donations towards helping the people of Nepal in their recovery from this tragic event. The markets are held in the Naylor Pavilion at the showground from 8.30 am until 12:30, and Rotary is hoping for a bigger-than-usual crowd to support the cause.

Until next week!