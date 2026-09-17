The winter sport season comes to an end this weekend with the grand finals of the Orange District Football Association and the Orange Netball Association taking place on Saturday. Good luck to all the teams who’ve made it this far, and I hope everyone makes the most of their few free weekends before summer sport gets underway again.

Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the four-year-old boy who tragically lost his life in the devastating house fire at Woodstock on Saturday. I can’t even imagine how much his loss must be felt by his parents, family and by the small community. A colleague, who is also a friend of the family, asked if we could direct your attention to a GoFundMe campaign that has been set up to help the family of five who have not only lost a loved one but their entire home. Already, the community has rallied behind the Woodstock family, generously giving tens of thousands of dollars in the first 24 hours the campaign was launched. But it will be a long and difficult recovery, and any support would be most appreciated. You can find the fundraiser by searching for “Rallying for a Woodstock Family” on gofundme.com, or scan the QR below.