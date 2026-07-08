Every year, millions of people start the New Year with a resolution. Many do it every year and many of them make the same resolution year after year… this year they really mean it!

The top three resolutions are getting fit, losing weight and getting on top of finances. Let’s break it up and make money the focus of the new FINANCIAL year.

We have a problem though! In general, people don’t keep their resolutions. Sometimes this is because they don’t have the willpower. However, it’s often because people make a resolution they would love to keep but simply don’t know how to achieve it.

That is often the case when it comes to financial resolutions. In terms of managing money and creating wealth, many people don’t know where to start. That makes it difficult to get on top of things. And even for those who manage to save, they often don’t know what to do with it. They’ve never been taught the strategies they need to know to make the most of their money and their savings.

To prove the point of how people struggle to get on top of their money, the biggest regret of people over the age of 65 is that they didn’t save enough for retirement.

What needs to change is financial literacy. Where did you get yours? You probably finished school and possibly went on to study at uni or TAFE or did an apprenticeship. These avenues prepared you for earning an income. But have you ever been educated on what to do with that income?

We all have hopes and dreams and they become a lot easier to live out if you can afford them. So why not invest a small amount in getting the financial advice you need to enable you to grow and protect your money so you can live out those dreams?

There are lots of businesses in the financial services industry trying to part you with your money to buy their products. The easiest way to know what to buy is to know how the system works and that starts with getting the information you need for making confident and informed financial decisions.

At Wealth Train, we’re empowering people in the Central West to take control of their financial future. Money isn’t rocket science, but without the right information, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all the things you COULD do. The principles of creating and protecting wealth have never changed. And they are available for you to take advantage of.

This New FINANCIAL Year, resolve to be the one who gets the best outcome for YOU!

Once you’ve got the knowledge, you’ll have the perspective. Once you have the perspective, making good financial decisions becomes easy!

So before you do anything else with your money this financial year, make a small investment in the one thing that will bring you closest to financial freedom – financial advice. Don’t let another financial year pass you by without taking control of your financial future.

If you would like to book a free initial appointment to look at your options, then give me a call on 0411 484 464 or head to wealthtrain.com.au.

Cheers,

Daniel

If you’d like to find out more about how INDEPENDENT financial advice could help you manage cash flow, pay off the mortgage faster, get the most out of super and invest wisely, then get in touch on 0411 484 464 or head to wealthtrain.com.au.

Daniel McGregor is the man behind Wealth Train and is a 100% independent financial adviser. This advice may not be suitable to you because it contains general advice which does not take into consideration any of your personal circumstances. All strategies and information provided are general advice only.

Daniel McGregor and Wealth Train are authorised representatives of Independent Financial Advice and Education AFSL 520963