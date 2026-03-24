Do you have a financial plan?

I know you have dreams, but do you have a financial plan to help you achieve them?

Remember, hope is not a plan!

I know you have things you are hoping will happen… you want to get your house paid off, you want to raise your family, you want to travel, you want to retire, and many more things.

Are you making those things happen on purpose? Or hoping things will just fall into place over the years?

It’s potentially not an overstatement to say that there’s never been a more important time to have a financial plan. We are living longer, we are borrowing more, things are unstable… you only have to turn on the news! Despite these things, when it comes to money, there are tried and true methods that have always worked and will continue to work.

You wouldn’t get in your car and randomly drive off without a reasonable idea of the direction you needed to head. You wouldn’t build a house without detailed plans. Your financial house deserves something similar if you want it to stand securely and deliver the lifestyle you want.

Similar to building a house, building a financial house is relatively straight forward if you follow a plan. Build it from the ground up with solid foundations and then give it a little maintenance on a regular basis.

As with building a house, when it comes to building a financial house, it pays to get some quality help, some expert advice and the benefit of experience. Use the right materials, the right labour and spend money in the right places, save it in others, and you get results.

Get your financial house well designed and built and it will provide you with the ability to live out many years of happy memories. Just like a house, your financial house will change over time. You’ll make modifications, maybe renovate, some things will need to be replaced over time.

Most people also want a garden, so I’ll leave you with a popular Chinese proverb, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.” If you want success and growth in the future, the best time to act is now.

So, I’ll circle back to my one simple question… Do you have a financial plan?

Give me a call if you're ready to work with an independent financial adviser on designing the financial house you want and deserve.

Cheers,

Daniel

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If you’d like to find out more about how INDEPENDENT financial advice could help you manage cash flow, pay off the mortgage faster, get the most out of super and invest wisely, then get in touch on 0411 484 464 or head to wealthtrain.com.au .

This advice may not be suitable to you because it contains general advice which does not take into consideration any of your personal circumstances. All strategies and information provided are general advice only.