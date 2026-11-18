Miss 17 has officially finished school. She sat her last exam on Monday, shook hands with her principal, and threw her grad cap sky high. She is off to Wollongong Uni next year, having received early entry in nursing, her first choice of both course and destination.

And so, we have reached the end of parenting her as a child and are making the somewhat painful transition into parenting an adult. But I was never one to do things by the book, having never actually read a parenting guide, so I decided it was time for one last life lesson. And rather than sit her down and tell her to make good choices and bore her to death, on the October long weekend, we went back home with the kids and took them on the historic tour of Mum and Dad’s bad choices.

We started with a stroll down the main street. It’s hard to explain what Bowral looked like in the late ’90s, but it wasn’t Sydney retirees and coffee shops. It was old money, heritage buildings, and a billion pubs occupied by us. Run-of-the-mill teenagers. We worked low-paid jobs, deferred our HECS payments at uni, drove absolute bombs, and when we moved out of our parents’ houses, we lived in housing that has long been condemned.

It’s important they understand this, because we wouldn’t be where we are today if we’d made the right choices back then. We stopped for morning tea at a bakery in a side street, and hubby shared the story of his first romantic encounter, as we were sitting in view of the landmark of this momentous occasion. The girl he was seeing was going away to uni and suggested he give her something to remember him by. Being the 18-year-old boy he was, he jumped at his chance and took her down to the tulip festival. There, he gave her an unforgettable minute of romance in a garden bed before they both returned to the pub for the night. He remains deeply proud of this moment.

I have a very different garden-bed moment, but it happened in the same street. I took my girls on a walk to the roundabout outside the Imperial Hotel in Bowral. Because that’s where I was arrested in my early twenties and thought I’d destroyed my future.

After a long night of drinking at the pub, my best mate Amanda left to grab a kebab with the boy she’d met that night. I stayed at the pub, too drunk to make the walk, and eventually staggered onto the flowers on the roundabout for a nap. A lovely police officer found me before Amanda returned and tried to move me on for my own safety.

I refused, because I was an immature idiot, yelling, “Why is it called a garden bed if I can’t sleep here?” I was then arrested, placed in the back of the paddy wagon, and taken to the “drunk tank” at the police station. I cried most of the night because I thought my life was over.

However, the moral of this story isn’t to never mess up. It’s that you will, my beautiful girls, and you’ll probably be OK. Because that boy Aunty Amanda abandoned me for is your Uncle Ben. And if Dad hadn’t disappointed that girl so badly, she might have stayed. Those things had to happen, because the following year, when Amanda and I were sharing a flat in Wollongong and working as nurses with no formal criminal records, Ben brought your dad over for dinner one night. And the rest is history.

Before we finished our walk, though, I ducked into one of the new boutiques that mark the gentrification of our old digs and bought a pair of tulip-shaped salt-and-pepper shakers.

I bought them to remind my girls that they can always do better than a garden bed down the street from the pub, but also that one bad decision doesn’t have to define the rest of their lives. Miss 17 is heading out into the world now, and while I hope she makes wonderful choices, I know there will be mistakes, heartbreaks, and moments when she wonders if she’s ruined everything. I hope she remembers that her mum once cried herself to sleep in a police cell, convinced her future was over, when in fact the best parts of her life hadn’t even begun. Because if there’s one thing I’ve learnt from all those bad choices, it’s that sometimes life turns out beautifully despite them.

Pass the salt, hubby.