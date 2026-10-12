I think it’s fair to say that most of us look forward to one day being able to put our feet up and retire. Imagine when every day is a day off work!

My question to you is this: Will you get to retire with the lifestyle you want to enjoy?

If so, that takes planning! And as a financial planner, it’s my job to work with people to help them make plans, implement those plans, and reap the rewards down the track.

Most people never seek financial advice. Most people also retire and have to reduce their lifestyle when they get to that point because they did not put a plan in place to set them up for the retirement they would have wanted. It is a huge price to pay from not taking action. After all, hope is not a plan.

The fact is that getting paid on a regular basis lulls us until a false sense of security. Every fortnight (for some people they get paid weekly or monthly) our bank account gets topped up with cash from our pay. Works pretty well… until it comes time to retire and then we have to start paying ourselves. If we haven’t done what needed to be done during our working lives, we end up in a situation where we simply don’t have the resources to keep paying ourselves at the same level. That usually results in one of two outcomes. Firstly, people may keep spending as they did while they were working and find they run out of money quickly, or secondly, people have to reduce their lifestyle to ensure their money will last… right at the point in their lives where they have all the time in the world to be enjoying their lifestyle.

Neither is a good result!

Years ago I heard it put very well: When we retire, we get to start full-time living!

Don’t let the chances slip through your fingers to have the retirement you deserve. Get in touch and let’s sit down and start mapping out a plan for your long-term financial future, so that years from now you can sit back and be thankful you did. After all, the biggest regret of people over the age of 65 is that they didn’t save more for retirement. Additionally, the biggest fear of retirees is running out of money. A well thought out financial plan can take care of both issues.

The biggest thing to point out here is that it’s nowhere near as hard as you might think. You don’t have to live on baked beans to get your money working a lot harder. I often think one of biggest challenges is simply that people don’t know what they don’t know. So, now is the time to get clued up on how you are tracking and what you can be doing to get ahead.

As we already move into April, don’t let 2024 be another year that slips through your fingers without a solid financial plan in place.

The good news is that help isn’t far away. Independent financial advice is here on your doorstep in Orange.

Planning to retire on your own terms isn't something you should put off, because the more time you give yourself to prepare, the easier it is!

This is one area of life where good things don’t come to those who wait.

Cheers,

Daniel

If you’d like to find out more about how INDEPENDENT financial advice could help you manage cash flow, pay off the mortgage faster, get the most out of super and invest wisely, then get in touch on 0411 484 464 or head to wealthtrain.com.au .

This advice may not be suitable to you because it contains general advice which does not take into consideration any of your personal circumstances. All strategies and information provided are general advice only.