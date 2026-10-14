The Orange and Cabonne Heavy Vehicle Truck Forum will return in November to discuss issues affecting the heavy vehicle and freight transport sector.

The one-day forum, to be held on Wednesday, November 18, will bring together industry leaders, safety experts, and government representatives to discuss the challenges facing the heavy vehicle sector in regional NSW.

Orange Mayor Tony Mileto said it would be an opportunity to connect with decision-makers, share ideas, and strengthen the safety and productivity of the freight industry.

“Heavy vehicle transport is constantly evolving, and this forum provides an important opportunity for industry leaders, regulators and operators to come together and discuss what’s needed to support the future of the industry in regional Australia,” Cr Mileto said.

“By bringing together expertise from across the sector, we can have meaningful discussions about safety, infrastructure, workforce challenges and innovation, while ensuring regional communities continue to have a strong voice in shaping the road ahead.

“While innovation and productivity are important, safety remains at the heart of this forum. Every person who works in the transport industry deserves to return home safely at the end of the day, and that is a goal we can only achieve through collaboration across the entire sector.”

Cr Mileto said the strong response to last year’s forum highlighted the value of bringing the industry together.

“The 2025 forum was extremely well received, with participants telling us they valued the opportunity to hear directly from industry experts, regulators and transport leaders,” he said.

“We’ve already had strong interest from people keen to return in 2026 to continue those conversations, learn about emerging issues and innovations, and connect with others across the heavy vehicle and freight transport sector.

“The forum provides a unique opportunity to share knowledge, build professional networks and work collaboratively on solutions that improve safety and productivity across the industry.”

The forum will begin at 9am on Wednesday, November 18, at the Orange Civic Centre.

Participants can attend in person or via videolink. Register your interest on the Orange City Council website at www.orange.nsw.gov.au/safetyforum.