Local freemasons at Lodge Canobolas Lewis have donated $10,000 to support the work of Riding for the Disabled (RDA) here in Orange.

The local Masonic Lodge, which is entering its 76th year of operation, held its annual installation on Saturday, June 20, where Bro Tony Jones was installed as the Worshipful Master to lead the lodge for the next year.

The donation was made at the Installation Banquet that followed, which was attended by visiting freemasons and their wives, who travelled from surrounding towns and as far away as Sydney.

Of the money donated, $5,000 was raised by local lodge members through several “sausage sizzles” at Bunnings and IGA Orange, with another $5,000 donated by the statewide masonic charity arm, Masonicare.

Accepting the money on Saturday evening, RDA Orange President Robyn Livermore said it would be a fantastic help, as the organisation is entirely dependent on donations to continue its work, which delivers both physical and emotional benefits to so many local kids. She said this donation will help them acquire some younger horses for their Clifton Grove facility so they can continue their weekly riding sessions for local students.

The local lodge members stated that they are proud to have been of assistance to such a wonderful organisation, entirely run by volunteers.