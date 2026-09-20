The Yiray Clean Energy Park, a combined solar and battery storage facility northwest of Orange, is now complete, with developers hailing it as a model for future clean energy projects.

Named "Yiray" - the Wiradjuri word for "sun" - the clean energy park features 11,676 solar panels which will generate more than 13.2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy annually, enough to power about 2,150 homes. The 6.8 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar park is also combined with a 10.5 megawatt-hour (MWh) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Renewable energy giant EDP, which built the facility, has praised the model that brought together government support and local ownership, with 128 community co-owners collectively investing $1.36 million in the project through the Energy Democracy Central West NSW Co-operative.

Measured in terms of community investment capital, this makes the Yiray Clean Energy Park Australia's largest community co-owned solar and battery project.

Simon Franklin, Country Director, EDP Australia, said they wish to thank Energy Democracy and all the community owners who believe in the project.

“We also wish to thank the NSW Government and the NSW Climate Change Fund team for their support through the Regional Community Energy Fund,” Mr Franklin said.

“Yiray demonstrates what can be achieved when government, industry and communities work together to bring locally supported clean energy projects to life.”

Granton Smith, Chair of the Energy Democracy Central West Energy Cooperative, said it’s

exciting to see the Yiray project up and running.

“Yiray is the largest community co-owned solar park… producing clean power day and night for the Orange community,” Mr Smith said.

“And the cooperative’s members are now beginning to see the fruits of their investment. It’s nice to drive past and think to myself, ‘I own a slice of that. I’m doing my bit to bring more clean energy into the market and help push fossil fuels out.’”

EDP has hailed the completion of the Yiray Clean Energy Park as an important milestone and a blueprint for future projects.

“This project shows what can be achieved when communities are engaged as genuine participants in the energy transition,” Chief Executive Officer, EDP APAC, Andre Fernandes, said.

“The trust, partnerships and shared ownership provide a strong model for how renewable energy developments can create lasting value for communities as well as the wider energy system.

“We see it as a foundation for EDP’s continued growth in Australia as we work with communities, governments, industry partners and clients to deliver reliable, competitive and responsibly developed renewable energy projects.”