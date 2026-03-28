This Sunday, March 29, the Orange Symphony Orchestra invites you to experience the epic Finlandia by Sibelius, the Haydn Oboe Concerto in C Major, featuring the Master Laith Ismail, and the great Dvořák Symphony No. 7 in D minor.

“This program is a very, very exciting one,” says conductor Elizabeth W. Scott. “I love being able to help put together a program for a group like this one that has such a fine number of musicians.”

Elizabeth W. Scott is a highly accomplished conductor, musician, and arts administrator - formerly the executive director of Create NSW.

Based in New York City for two decades before her move to Australia, Elizabeth has worked as a music director and guest conductor with opera all over the world, but said it is a joy to see the depth of talent in Orange.

“We get to showcase a tremendous offering and string section that has grown by leaps and bounds since I last had the pleasure of conducting the symphony a couple of years ago," Elizabeth said.

“It's so exciting, every time I come back, I say, Wow, look what we have now to work with!”

Opening the program will be the Finlandia, a tone poem written in 1899 by the Finnish composer Jan Sibelius, a covert protest against oppression from the Russian Empire.

Elizabeth said it is a fitting pairing with the Dvořák Symphony No. 7 in D minor, as both represent attempts to musically define a national identity.

“You have Dvorak doing that in the Czech Republic, and Sibelius doing that for Finland - and doing these in complicated times with Finland pushing off its Russian oppression,” she explained.

“[Dvořák Symphony No. 7] many people recognise it as one of the great late Romantic symphonies, top five after Beethoven… So it's a lot of fun for this Orchestra to get to do a work like that.”

The Haydn Oboe Concerto in C Major will feature the Orange Regional Conservatorium’s Head of Woodwind, Laith Ismail.

Born and schooled in Baghdad, Iraq, Laith Ismail graduated with a Master in Fine Arts from Gnessin State Musical Pedagogical Institute, Moscow, where he qualified as a Concert Performer in Oboe, Music Teacher and Orchestra Conductor.

He has toured Iraq, Russia, and Azerbaijan with the Iraqi National Symphony Orchestra, conducted the Jordanian String Orchestra, and performed as an oboe soloist in numerous symphony and chamber concerts.

“We’re so blessed to have his artistry as the soloist,” Elizabeth said. “He is a very, very fine oboist and teacher of all woodwind instruments that we get to showcase with this beautiful, beautiful work.

“In rehearsal, you could see the looks on all the musicians' faces; they're so excited to be able to have the opportunity to do this work with him!”

Orange Symphony Orchestra will perform Sibelius, Haydn, and Dvorak this Sunday, March 29, 2.30pm to 4.30pm, at Kinross Wolaroi School, in the Derek Pigot Auditorium. Tickets are on sale from HUMANITIX : events.humanitix.com/sibelius-hayden-dvorak

Admission is free for students of all ages.