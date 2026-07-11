Orange Theatre Company is inviting the community to join in its 50th anniversary celebration on July 16-18.

The company was formed in 1976 as a result of an amalgamation of Orange Dramatic Society, Orange Choral Society, and Bloomfield Theatrical Society, at the suggestion of former town clerk Bill Marshall, to combine their talents and resources to coincide with the opening of Orange Civic Theatre.

Chair of the Orange Theatre Company celebrations committee, Scott Halls, said there has been a huge effort to contact as many former leads and cast members as possible over the past 50 years to participate in three performances to be staged at Orange Civic Theatre next week.

“We have gathered a choir of 100 past and present performers who will perform songs from our many successful musicals including Les Misérables, Jesus Christ Superstar, Irene, Oliver, Evita, 42nd Street, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and so many more,” Scott said.

Co-chair Katrina Kittler said the company is proud to continue its legacy of producing high-quality shows right here in Orange.

“We are delighted so many former cast members are able to join with current performers to produce what I think will be very emotional choral performances with the support of our orchestra under the baton of guest conductors and led by David Armstrong, Andrew Worboys, Emily Bell and Holly Hewitt,” Katrina said.

“The people of Orange have been incredibly supportive of our company over so many years, and these musical tribute performances will be a way of giving back and helping relive some of those memorable musical theatre performances,” Scott added.

Tickets are now on sale for three performances at Orange Civic Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 16, 17 and 18.

Other shows featured in the performances include The Boy from Oz, The Pirates of Penzance, Phantom of the Opera, The Rocky Horror Show, The King and I, and Annie.

The celebrations will culminate in a cocktail party at Banksia on Saturday, July 18.

Book your place at the Orange Theatre Company’s 50th anniversary celebration via Ticketek or call the Orange Civic Theatre on 6393 8111.