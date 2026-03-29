Orange came together at the Naylor Pavilion on Saturday afternoon, March 21, to celebrate the many cultures, stories and traditions that make up our local community.

Despite the late venue change due to the weather, there was a great atmosphere with a large crowd enjoying live performances and delicious traditional foods from around the globe.

As part of the Harmony Day celebrations, a special Citizenship Ceremony was held to welcome new Australians from a range of different backgrounds

Orange Mayor Tony Mileto, who presided over the ceremony, said that holding the ceremony on such a meaningful day made the occasion even more special.

"Harmony Day is all about inclusion, respect and belonging, and it was wonderful to see those values reflected so strongly in our community," he said.

"There was a fantastic atmosphere throughout the day, with families, community groups and visitors coming together to celebrate the many cultures that make our city so vibrant... it truly showcased the very best of our diverse community."