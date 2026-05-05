Ask any artist, and they'll tell you they love to see how and where other artists work.

With that in mind, regional art body Arts OutWest runs a bi-monthly networking event for visual artists called 'Out of the Studio.' Usually held in Blayney or Millthorpe, this month artists jumped at the chance to explore two working studio spaces in Orange, and were joined by members of Orange Art Society.

The Orange studio visits began at the foundry/workshop of metal artist Andrew Kennedy. The meticulously set-out space features not only a range of blacksmithing equipment but a life-sized, life-like mural created by fellow Orange artist Jan Spanjer. The mural depicts Andrew at work in his previous smithy on his former farm and incorporates old tools as 3D elements. Jan said the oil-on-board mural took him “about 12 months” to paint — although that included many cups of tea and chats with his friend Andrew at the workshop.

Andrew and fellow metal artist Colin Fenn demonstrated blacksmithing for the visitors, who got the experience of the heat and noise of hammers on metal. Andrew and Colin are passionate practitioners of the craft and again ran a popular blacksmithing display at the recent Bathurst Heritage Trails.

The group then moved on to print and multi-media artist Ruth Durose’s Spring Street Studio. Ruth demonstrated some of the gel printing techniques that she teaches in her classes at Millthorpe Creative Arts.

“Out of the Studio grew from the need for visual artists to make professional connections, to find fellow artists they could treat as colleagues,” said Maryanne Jaques from Arts OutWest.

Over 50 different artists have attended since the program began last year, she said, adding that the networking days are open to any artists, in any medium, at any stage of their careers.

The next 'Out of the Studio' will be held in June in Millthorpe and will involve coffee, chats, sharing information, and a show-and-tell of work. To find out more, contact Arts OutWest on 6338 4657, email artsoutwest@csu.edu.au or visit artsoutwest.org.au