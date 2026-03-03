For many Australian homeowners feeling cramped but reluctant to move, adding a floor above an existing garage can be an attractive way to gain extra space without changing neighbourhoods. Whether you’re dreaming of a bedroom, home office, gym or games room, building over your garage is increasingly considered as a space-saving design solution.

However, experts warn that such a project is not as simple as stacking rooms on top of an existing structure – and skipping key steps can lead to costly delays or legal troubles.

Know your approvals

In Australia, any structural work that adds floors or alters the use of space typically requires formal approval from your local council. This usually means both planning approval and a building permit under state regulations and the Building Code of Australia before construction can start.

Adding a room above a garage involves more than just submitting plans; councils will scrutinise issues such as height limits, setbacks from property boundaries, and whether the new space meets safety and habitability standards. In some areas, local zoning rules can restrict second-storey additions altogether.

Costs and budgets

Building above an existing structure is generally more complex and costly than simple conversions or ground-level extensions. National cost guides suggest that second-storey additions – including those above garages – can range widely, with typical figures of around $1800 to $3500 per square metre, and higher costs for premium materials or challenging sites.

That means even modest projects can quickly run into the tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars once design, engineering, council fees and construction are factored in. Hiring professionals such as architects, structural engineers and licensed builders early in the process can help homeowners refine budgets and avoid overspend.

Choosing the right team

Selecting a contractor with demonstrable experience in second-storey builds is essential. Experts recommend getting multiple written quotes and checking that builders hold current registrations and liability insurance. It’s also wise to review past projects and seek references to ensure work meets both design intent and regulatory standards.

Uses and outcomes

Once complete, a new floor above a garage can dramatically expand a home’s functionality – from extra bedrooms or living rooms to dedicated work-from-home spaces. But because stair access and integration with existing layouts can present design challenges, careful planning from the outset is key to balancing convenience, cost and long-term value.

The general information here might get you thinking about this option, but as always it's important you seek out advice from a professional who can consider your specific needs.