The Orange Ex-Services' Club held their annual Christmas party for some very excited children at the Anson Street School on Wednesday, December 3 — a tradition they’ve proudly supported for the past 43 years. What a beautiful way to give back to the Orange community! The day kicked off with a BBQ lunch cooked by club staff, followed by delicious Middletons ice blocks, always a favourite with the kids. The excitement didn’t stop there — as Santa made an appearance, arriving on a Rural Fire Service truck, much to everyone’s delight, and he handed out gifts to all the students. The smiles on their faces said it all. A truly special day for both the staff and the kids.