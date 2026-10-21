A chat with Louise Pavy Gosling and Michael Gosling from MNL Care.

MNL Care was born from a simple belief: that no-one should ever feel forgotten, especially those who have spent their lives caring for others. Michael and I saw a gap in the community and knew we could build something different where compassion comes before a checklist; where we genuinely know and care about our clients; where a helping hand can mean so much more than simply completing a task. Every-day, we are reminded that what we do isn't just care; it's connection, dignity, family, and heart.

What is it about the aged care sector, that appealed to you as a space in which to start your business?

What appealed to us most was the opportunity to make a genuine difference in the lives of people within our local community. When we started, we saw a gap in the way care was being delivered. We felt that sometimes care could become too-focused on completing a task or ticking a box, rather than seeing the person behind the care.

We are both naturally compassionate, and caring for others has always been important to us. We have a strong belief that our ageing generation deserves to be treated with dignity, patience, and respect as these are people who have spent their lives raising families, working, contributing to their communities, and helping others. We believe they deserve to feel valued, heard, and cared for, as they move into a stage of life where they may need a little more support themselves.

For us, aged care isn't simply about providing someone with a competent cleaner, support worker, or to cook, it’s about the relationship that develops between the person receiving care and the person providing it.

Sometimes that hour of support might be the only meaningful interaction someone has that day. It might be a cup of tea and a conversation, helping someone get out into the community, preparing their favourite meal, making sure their home feels safe and comfortable, or simply sitting and listening when they need someone to talk to.

Who are the essential client base of MNL Care, and what type of people or groups do you provide services for?

MNL Care has a diverse client base that spans many different demographics, ages, backgrounds, and support needs. The heart of our business is aged care clients, many of whom are older people living within our local Central West communities who want to remain living independently in their own homes as long as possible. We also support Department of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA) clients by providing practical assistance and support to veterans and their families, as well as clients within the broader community who may require additional help due to disability, illness, ageing, injury, social disadvantage or changing circumstances.

Our client base also extends across the NDIS, where we provide cleaning, support and other practical services to people living with disability. Through our partnership with Trilogy Care, we are able to support Home Care Package clients and provide them with access to the services and assistance they need to remain safe, independent and connected within their own homes and communities. These partnerships have allowed us to reach people who may otherwise struggle to navigate the aged care and disability systems and to provide a more local, personal and responsive service.

What are the major core services that you provide at MNL Care?

At MNL Care, our core services are centred around helping people remain independent, safe, connected and comfortable within their own homes and communities. While our client base is diverse, our approach remains consistent, we take the time to understand each person's individual circumstances and provide practical, compassionate support that is tailored to their needs.

One of our major areas of service is in-home aged care and support. We assist older Australians with the everyday tasks that can become more difficult as they age, helping them remain in their own homes for longer and maintain their independence. This can include personal support, domestic assistance, meal preparation, shopping, household tasks, community participation and companionship.

A major strength of MNL Care, is our ability to work collaboratively with other organisations and providers. Through partnerships, including with Trilogy Care, we are able to support Home Care Package clients and work alongside families and other professionals to coordinate the services people need. We also work across aged care, DVA, NDIS and private arrangements, allowing us to provide flexible support to a broad section of our local community.

What are the unique aspects of MNL Care that differ from other aged care providers, and how do you go the extra mile for clients?

What makes MNL Care different is that we genuinely believe care is about connection, not just completing a service. Whether our team is walking through a client’s door to provide support, prepare a meal, help with daily tasks or clean their home, we want that person to feel seen, valued, and cared for. Our team takes the time to get to know our clients, that connection ensures our staff notice little things that others might miss. We don't want our clients to feel like someone has simply completed a checklist and left, but to feel like someone genuinely cares about them.