Building a dream home is supposed to bring couples together, but one of Australia's leading custom home builders warns that unless every member of the family going to live in the property is consulted during the design process, things can go wrong.

According to David Reid Homes Australia Managing Director Matt Jackson, one of the biggest mistakes couples make is to overlook how the entire family will actually use the home.

Many of the issues only become obvious after people move in, he said, which is why it is important to spend time during the design process to get things right.

BATHROOMS

Bathrooms often become the scene of one of the biggest design disagreements.

"Many men love oversized rain showers," Jackson said. “The problem is that many women don't want to wash their hair every time they have a shower.”

He recommends installing both a rainfall showerhead and an adjustable handheld shower on a rail to give homeowners maximum flexibility.

Another common design mistake is installing tapware directly underneath the showerhead. “That means every morning you have to step under an icy blast of cold water just to turn the shower on while you wait for it to warm up," he said.

"A much smarter design is to position the shower controls away from the showerhead, allowing you to turn the water on, let it reach the right temperature and then step comfortably into the shower.”

Toilets can be another overlooked consideration, Jackson said, as homeowners rarely sit on display toilets before purchasing them.

"Taller toilets are becoming increasingly popular because they're far more comfortable for many men, older Australians and people with mobility issues," Jackson said. "Yet most people choose toilets based on appearance, not comfort."

KITCHEN

Kitchens have become multi-use rooms where practicality should always outweigh cosmetic trends.

"A beautiful kitchen that doesn't function well quickly loses its appeal. Social media is full of wonderful designer kitchens that look great, but in reality they are not practical," Jackson said.

GARAGE

Many homeowners regret building the smallest possible garage to cut back on floor plan costs.

"They're no longer just somewhere to park the car. People want room for bikes, camping gear, tools, trailers, home gyms, workbenches and electric vehicle chargers,” Jackson said.

"You never hear people complain that their garage is too big.”

POWER POINTS

Jackson said insufficient power points remain one of the biggest complaints after construction.

"We always encourage clients to install more power points than they think they'll ever need because technology keeps expanding,” Jackson said. “It is more expensive to add them later.”

Jackson’s main takeaway: Design for people, not Pinterest.

"The best homes are the ones that genuinely suit the people living in them," he said.

"Before signing off on your plans, ask everyone in the family how they actually live. Those conversations can save years of frustration and thousands of dollars in renovations later."