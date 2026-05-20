When it comes to a repaint for your beloved home or professional business, that’s a job you want done just right!

This is the time that you should call Wallaby Painting, a singular name for a prestige service, Nick Agustin explained.

“I chose ‘Wallaby’ as the name when I had finished my apprenticeship in Parkes, I just wanted something a bit more iconic than just the run-of-the-mill,” Nick told Orange City Life.

“We specialise in high-end repaints and restorations, so I decided on a business title that was a bit out of the ordinary,” he added.

With most new houses and businesses finished with quick, spray-on paint jobs designed to get the project completed as fast as possible so that the new homeowners or tenants can move in, it’s often the repaint where a more personal touch is preferred.

“That’s what I do, residential and commercial repaints. We’re very careful, take our time to listen to clients’ needs, and work with them for the final finish that they are looking for.

“Simple things like taking our boots off when we go inside, being very careful with everything we do, and using the best paints available for the job,” Nick explained.

When owners or tenants first move into a new building, they are quite happy with neutral colours and a tidy finish, but when the time for redecorating comes around, they often have a specific look and feel in mind.

“With the repaint market, people by then really know what they are chasing, they want the best-quality paints, detail and finish, and that’s what we do.

“They have a vision, mood, and style in mind, and that’s what we make a reality for them,” Nick explained.

Servicing not just the Colour City, but also Bathurst, Canowindra and surrounds, they pride themselves on their exceptional craftsmanship within the painting trade while providing an unmatched customer service experience.

His team of highly skilled painters and project managers are dedicated to delivering quality results to every job they and are proudly Dulux Accredited. Wallaby also focuses on the original Australian house design that became popular in the early decades of the 20th century.

“We specialise in repaints of ‘Federation’ houses, I’ve just been up a ladder on a Federation House in Hill Street now.

“The work is very detailed with all heritage colours for things like sash windows, gables, eaves, trim, columns, it’s about taking the time to get it right,” Nick emphasised.

With high interest rates, inflation, and costs rising with many in the home building trade just getting by at the moment, Wallaby is instead enjoying a very busy time.

“We‘re normally booked for three months ahead at a time, that’s about the average,” Nick said.

“Now, we’re a bit more than that; people are looking to brighten up what they already have a bit more,” he concluded.

For more information, go to: www.wallabypainting.com