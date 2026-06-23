Not all plastering is the same, believes accomplished local “gyppie”, painter, and all-round surface finisher, Peter Pristas from Precision Painting & Handyman Services.

Like all good tradies, in the end, it’s the little things that matter the most, he added.

“I do the lot: plastering, painting, woodworking, and rendering, whatever you need,” Peter told Orange City Life.

“A good plasterer is someone who has an eye for detail and is prepared to take the time to get it right,” he added.

Originally in the electronics game, it was the love of working with his hands that led him to his lifelong vocation.

“I first worked in electrical sales, and then became a computer technician,” he revealed.

“But I wanted to become a handyman, I wanted to get a trade; that’s what I love doing.”

He is now established as one of the region’s best-known specialists in his field with recent contracts including government agencies and large retailers.

“I’ve been running the business for 13 years and I work on both established and new homes in Orange and its surrounding suburbs.

“I’m a jack-of-all-trades and can get to almost all jobs straight away; mostly, I’ve worked on my own,” Peter said.

However, due to the recent increase in business as building in the Colour City booms, he has taken on a colleague to help deal with the workload.

“This means I can get to jobs a lot sooner than when it was just me.

“Now I’ve got a worker to help me out, I can come and have a look right away and get onto your project as soon as possible, usually within the month,” Peter revealed.

Peter knows the importance of excellent pre-prep and finish that includes thorough preparation of all surfaces, attention to detail, and pride in his work, only using top-quality paints and finishes.

From repair of small or large holes or water-damaged sections to entire house or warehouse plastering, suspended ceilings and bulkheads, Peter has all your gyprock and plastering needs covered.

For an obligation free quote, call Peter on 0404 801 740, or email: precisionpaintinghandyman@gmail.com

“We’ve also got a comprehensive website, if you’re interested, catch us at www.precisionpaintinghandyman.com.au,” Peter said.

“We do everything from small jobs to whole houses, if you need help, give us a call,” he concluded.