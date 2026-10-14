Removing creepy crawlies from your house or property is best left to the experts! That’s the advice of Craig Kramer from Eagle Eye Termite and Pest Control, who has spent 25 years dealing with some of our most persistent and dangerous insect and pest species.

With European wasps and other pest species now more prevalent after a mild winter and warm start to spring, people shouldn’t try to take them on themselves, he advised. “I tell you what, spiders are really coming out and about. They’re all over the place, mostly redbacks and black house spiders,” Mr Kramer revealed. “They’re both dangerous in themselves, but not usually fatal. People particularly worry that the house spiders may be funnel-webs, but we don’t get that species up here normally,” he added. With rats and birds in the roof also a major health, electrical, and safety issue for many rural landholders, Mr Kramer, who works with his son, Billy, is the man to call. “We do a lot of work on termites, as well as European wasps, cockroaches, and all general pests,” Mr Kramer explained. “We also provide bird and rodent proofing and gutter and leaf and pest guards as well.”

All aspects of pest control are performed professionally, but Mr Kramer and his team also like to interact with their clients. Fully trained and accredited, the Eagle Eye Termite and Pest Control team is friendly, helpful, and reliable.

Based in Yeoval, the team travels across the Central West. There are three broad functions of the business: the control of termites, European wasps, and other pests.

Regarding spiders and general pests, Eagle Eye Termite and Pest Control will perform a blanket treatment. If a spider is on one wall, Mr Kramer and his team will spray all immediate walls to ensure the job is done. Mr Kramer estimated the subterranean termite accounts for around 90 per cent of the termite eradication jobs the team attends. This most silent and insidious of household pests can often be found in Orange, in timber skirtings and other places. He said the belief that Orange is too cold for termites is an urban myth.

“There is a fair bit of termite activity around Orange,” he said. “In my opinion, it stems from all the new estates. Trees are knocked down for them. Termites were living in the trees happily, and they have to find somewhere to go.” Subterranean termite nests are underground, which is why baits and chemicals may be needed to successfully eradicate termites from a property. Termite monitors (in-ground, in-concrete, or in-wall) will be tested to find the best option.

“I’ll do what I think is the best option for any individual house,” Mr Kramer explained. “One option for termites may work in one house, but not in another; you have to be flexible,” he concluded. You can contact Eagle Eye Termite and Pest Control on 0447 002 193 or by email at crazyeagle65@hotmail.com.