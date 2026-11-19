“Communication and customer service” are the key to the business philosophy of lifelong locksmith Jesse Kramer.

His on-the-road, go-anywhere Orange Lock & Key service is based around ensuring every client walks, or drives, away satisfied.

“I’m the principal and I’ve been in business now three years for all types of locks and car and garage keys,” Mr Kramer explained.

“Communication and customer service are the central things that I base my business on; if I can’t do the job, I’ll point you in the right direction to someone who can,” he added.

Mr Kramer recalled a recent incident where this helpful attitude was clearly on display, to the benefit of the customer.

“I did a job the other day where a lady couldn’t get her gate open. I did it for them and gave them some advice on how not to get stuck again.

“It was only a few minutes work, so I didn’t charge them. That’s my service attitude – I’m always willing to help,” Mr Kramer emphasised.

His experience covers the full range of his trade, with years in the industry dating from the time he left school.

“I’ve been a locksmith since I was 15, and I’m 33 now, and I’ve moved around a fair bit and covered a fair range of areas for my work. I’ve been here in Orange eight years.

“Before that, I did a four-year apprenticeship in Dubbo, and then I was in management for one of the big locksmiths on the Northern Beaches and also worked in Ultimo and other parts of Sydney,” Mr Kramer revealed.

Coming to you, Mr Kramer is the man to call whenever you’re stuck with an access problem.

“I do a lot of garage door remotes, and plenty of car keys, including flip keys and proximity keys for cars with push-button starters.

“For instance, if you lose your key, I have a machine where I can convert the new key to align with your car’s computer,” Mr Kramer explained.

Having him come to you is also far more convenient than taking your car to a dealer.

“The way I see it, I provide a service to the community that’s lacking. If you lose your key, a dealer will charge you a fortune and you may have your car towed away,” Mr Kramer said.

“Instead, I come to the customer. If you ring me, we can pick a time and get you back on the road as soon as,” he concluded.

Orange Lock & Key is on Facebook and Instagram. Call or text Mr Kramer on 0459 262 818, or visit orangelocknkey.com.au