Australians considering buying their first home are being reminded that mortgage repayments are only part of the financial commitment, with homeowners facing a range of ongoing expenses that renters generally avoid.

As housing affordability remains a major concern nationwide, understanding the true cost of home ownership is essential before signing a contract.

While renters typically pay a bond and regular rent, homeowners are responsible for a range of additional costs that can add thousands of dollars to annual household budgets.

One of the biggest expenses is council rates. Local councils charge property owners to help fund services such as roads, waste collection, parks and community facilities. Rates vary significantly depending on location and property value, but they can amount to several thousand dollars a year.

Another unavoidable cost is building insurance. While landlords generally insure rental properties, homeowners must arrange and pay for their own cover. Insurance premiums have risen in many parts of Australia in recent years due to inflation, natural disaster risks and increasing construction costs.

Maintenance and repairs are also the responsibility of homeowners. From replacing a hot water system to repairing a leaking roof or fixing a broken fence, unexpected repairs can quickly become expensive. Property experts often recommend setting aside funds each year for routine maintenance and emergency repairs.

A fourth major expense is home loan interest and associated borrowing costs. In addition to principal repayments, homeowners may pay thousands of dollars annually in interest, along with loan establishment fees, refinancing costs and other bank charges.

Consumer groups note that ownership still offers long-term benefits, including security of tenure and the opportunity to build equity as property values rise. However, prospective buyers are encouraged to carefully budget for all ongoing costs rather than focusing solely on the purchase price.

Get in touch with a real estate or financial expert to get information suited to your specific situation.