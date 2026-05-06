Every homeowner, renter, and small business knows the problem — too much “stuff” in their lives and at their workplace, and not enough places to keep it.

That’s where Cameron Place Self-Storage comes in, the perfect parking place for all those possessions that matter so much, but which you can’t find the right spot for at the moment.

Good news for locals looking to declutter, however; for the first time in ages their top-of-the-line storage units are currently available for lease, Chris Gray — decade-long co-owner of the business with her husband 'Ugly' Dave — recently told Orange City Life.

“Normally we’ve been pretty much full all of the time since the COVID pandemic,” Chris revealed. “However, out of 58 we have available, there are three vacant at the moment,” she added.

With restrictions largely to do with safe storage legislation and regulations, what you want to store there is largely up to the lessee, Chris explained.

“It’s a great way to declutter, you’d be surprised with some of the stuff that people tell us they put in there. We’ve got cars, boats, clothes, furniture, bedding, rugs... some charity groups have things like bottle-tops and bread tags in their units.”

Chris believes that their 23 Cameron Place facility, on Orange’s eastern edge located near the Tony Leahey car dealership, is the perfect location to keep your valuables high, dry, and handsome, with the low turnover of clients a true test of their success.

“We had one person move out at Christmas time, who had rented their shed since before we started. We have eight clients there who have had their sheds there longer than us, and some we’ve never met; we’ve got a lot of businesses, builders, and shop-keepers also.”

With top-of-the-line security and the business maintained in an impeccable condition, locals looking for more space can be assured that anything they store there is in the best of hands.

“Each unit is 6x3 metres and costs $230 a month, gates are open from 6am to 8pm, seven days a week, and you’ve got your own access code to get in and out,” Chris said.

“We expect these last units to fill pretty quickly, though; they normally aren’t vacant very long at all,” Chris concluded.

For more information, go to: www.cameronplaceselfstorage.com.au