Many trade advertisements claim “No job too small!”, but for Derrick Ashpole and his happy crew at Repairs and Renovations, that’s not a slogan, it’s a promise.

For home renovators used to knock-backs and never-turn-ups for smallish to medium jobs that are just too unimportant for many builders, this is music to their ears.

“I’m doing a medium-sized kitchen after Easter and, for another fella, I’m taking part of his roof in, I’m also having a look at a shower, there’s nothing too small,” Derrick revealed.

“I don’t knock back small jobs, I recently put a disabled sign up and installed a clothesline, I don’t have any issues with that,” he added.

With a range of skills, he offers to take on work across a variety of building trades and skills.

“Let me see, I’m a motor mechanic, structural landscaper, irrigator, I do kitchens, laundries, bathrooms, I’m a carpenter, I do ‘working at heights’, I do pretty much everything.

“The only thing I won’t do is motor mechanics, so don’t ask me,” he laughed.

His current job covers the variety, skills, and challenges that he enjoys most about his work.

“I’ve put in two French doors, opened up the middle wall, put on a verandah, pergola, and raised the roof and floor to make them level with the rest of the house,” Derrick explained.

“I’m also putting in flashing, new flooring, with our tiler doing the waterproofing and tiling for the bathroom, laundry and toilet… but I don’t build houses, I just don’t want the headaches and hassles.”

With his four-man team hammering, sawing, drilling, and cutting all around him, this is the type of job that makes it all worthwhile.

“This is what I like doing: renovations, it’s something I can get my teeth into; I like dealing directly with home-owners on these types of projects, I’m happy to have them working with me.”

“It’s like you’re seeing something coming to life when you’re building, a sense of accomplishment each day,” he enthused.

Keen-eyed locals would all know the distinctive outlined dog logo on his vehicles that indicates what a family company is really about.

'It’s Jack, a Kelpie-cross-Staffie, he was my dog for 14 years, but is no longer with us,” Derrick said.

“We’ve been running 20 years, and we decided we wanted to use him on our logo,” he concluded.

For more info, go to: www.repairsandrenos.com.au, or call Derrick on 0404 612 120.