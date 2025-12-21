“Location, location, location” is the well-known adage when it comes to buying and selling real estate, but this unique offering from One Agency Orange leaves the location up to you.

Recently listed at a purchase price of $325,000 is a beautifully designed contemporary home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living areas and the outlook… well, that’s up to the buyer of this 72 square metre modular home to decide.

Selling a modular home is a first for One Agency Director Ash Brown, but he says this home will really surprise you and is packed full of features in a very small footprint.

“I've seen a lot of tiny houses and modular houses, and this is a very clever design for 72 square metres,” Mr Brown said.

“The master has an ensuite, there's two living areas, three bedrooms, and it’s even got a fireplace! It's quite compact, but very clever. I think if you had a competition to see what you can do with 72 square metres, it would be hard to beat what they've done, it’s amazing!”

And the fittings you will find throughout this home are high-end.

There’s a designer kitchen with a stone island bench, feature pendant lighting, wall-mounted oven, induction cooktop and dish drawer. Herringbone hardwood timber flooring and carpeted bedrooms. Concealed Euro-laundry, and an ambient ethanol fireplace to go along with two split-system reverse-cycle air conditioners.

Built by the current owners, the home has been enjoyed by a family of four for the past few years. It is only the completion of their dream home that has prompted the sale, Mr Brown said.

“When I first went it, I thought ‘Wow, are you kidding me?’ It felt really comfortable,” he said. “Yeah, it's a little bit cramped but it is a design that a four-person family has lived in for a few years and gives them their own spaces, so I think they've absolutely nailed the design for such a small space.”

Mr Brown said it is perfect for acreage owners needing a second dwelling or landholders wanting a turnkey modern build.

“The people that have been enquiring about it may have, for example, a farm or a big block where you could just crane it in, connect up the plumbing and electrical and you could actually live in it the next day,” he said.

“And there's been a few inquiries from people thinking about getting extra income and maybe rent it out as a B and B… Obviously, your council has to approve it and not every block will suit, but there's a lot of people looking very closely at it.”

This modular home is listed for sale on the One Agency Orange website under its current location of Hilldale Crescent, Orange, but land is not included in the sale.

The buyer will be responsible for the relocation and installation of the home, along with associated costs.

For more information, visit oneagencyorange.com.au or contact agent Bianca Sciuto on 0400 481 893, or Ash Brown on 0417663687.