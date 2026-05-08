With many more homes and businesses across Orange eligible to upgrade to full fibre via NBN Fibre to the Premises (FTTP), NBN Co is holding a series of community education events in Orange, including this weekend's Orange Show!

More than 4,000 premises in Orange have recently been upgraded to full fibre via NBN Fibre to the Premises (FTTP), enabling broadband speeds up to five times faster.

Head of NBN Local NSW, Tom O’Dea encouraged people to find them at the Orange Show this weekend and discover all the benefits of upgrading to full fibre, like smoother, higher-resolution video calls, enhanced streaming, faster downloads, and the ability to connect more devices simultaneously.

“Households are consuming more data than ever for the things they love, like streaming 4K on multiple devices, online education, next-level gaming, conference calls, and uploading and downloading large files for work,” said Mr O'Dea.

“Australians deserve access to fast, effective broadband, regardless of whether they live in a major city or a country town. I encourage the local community to participate in our upcoming NBN local events to discover how full fibre can benefit them.”

You will find the NBN team at the Orange Central Square Shopping Centre on Thursday, May 7, from 8am to 3pm, and at the Orange Show this Saturday and Sunday, May 9-10, during Show hours.

The NBN team will then be back at the Orange Central Square Shopping Centre from Tuesday, May 12 to Thursday, May 14, 8am to 3pm.

To find out more about the benefits of nbn full fibre and to check your eligibility for other nbn services and preferred retail service providers, you can visit www.nbn.com.au/CheckRegional.