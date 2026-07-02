Keeping your car clean, trim and looking its best is not just about aesthetics and pride. It also helps with general maintenance, functionality and longevity.

That's where young Edwin Tollemache comes in. His new car detailing business, Suds Alot Mate, is all about keeping your vehicle in top condition.

"I got into this business because I'm a four-wheel-drive enthusiast, and my theory is that you can have all the best Bert lift kits and rear differentials but, if you don't regularly clean them, they will eventually rust and break," Edwin said.

"I also do headlight restoration with wet sanding, which combats oxidisation of the plastic for increased illumination, making driving at night a lot safer," he explained.

Edwin's main work, though, is offering a top-to-toe detailing service to get your pride and joy looking its best at all times.

"I offer a whole range of cleaning services for your car, both inside and out, depending on the level of service you want.

"I do this with a full range of cleaners, chemicals, chamois, microfibre towels, a pressure washer and an industrial vacuum cleaner," Edwin explained.

A healthy satisfaction in keeping his own vehicle looking its best was the spur that saw him set up in the industry.

"I enjoy doing it, the satisfaction of maintenance and keeping your car looking right," he said.

"I take pride in doing it and enjoy the fulfilment that clients get at seeing their car at its very best."

While many locals tend to let their car cleaning and maintenance go during the Central Tablelands' cold, wet months, this doesn't slow Edwin down at all.

"Winter isn't a worry for me. I can clean and polish cars in wet weather," he explained.

"As long as there's some cover where I'm working, I can still get the job done just right," he concluded.

For an obligation-free quote, from a basic clean to a full detail service, or to find out what other services Edwin offers, call Suds Alot Mate on 0491 287 649.