Set in the heart of the renowned Orange cool-climate wine region, Heifer Station presents a rare opportunity to acquire an established wine, tourism and hospitality destination with proven performance and exceptional future upside.

Combining vineyard, a recognised brand, cellar door, agritourism experiences and event capability, the property is already a recognised destination for locals and visitors alike. Yet, its greatest value lies in what comes next.

The foundations are firmly in place - a vineyard widely recognised for producing fruit of exceptional quality, a highly acclaimed brand, established visitor traffic, and multiple income streams - while offering substantial opportunities to expand weddings, functions, accommodation, and curated tourism experiences.

For the astute purchaser, this is more than a property - it is a scalable lifestyle and business asset with the capacity to further enhance the region's leading wine and tourism destination.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a multi-dimensional regional asset with both lifestyle appeal and commercial upside.

• Area 33.58 Ha (83 Acres) with building entitlement

• Proven wine and tourism business with existing revenue streams

• Established brand with strong National recognition

• Vineyard infrastructure and production capability in place

• Cellar door with consistent visitation

• Event and function potential ready for expansion

• Significant upside in weddings and corporate events

• Scope to expand accommodation (STCA)

• Positioned in a high-growth regional tourism market

• Authentic rural setting aligned with experiential travel trends

Auction: 10:30am Friday, May 8.

The Auction Room

152 William Street, Bathurst NSW 2795

Agents

Stewart Murphy | 0427 363 118

Chris Malone | 0401 968 447