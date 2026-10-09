With the weather warming up as we start to look towards the end of the year, everyone is on the move.

This is the time, Tom Williamson from Orange Removals told Orange City Life, when business starts to pick up for one of Orange’s most reliable and affordable moving firms.

“This is our greatest time, just before Christmas and into the new year, when people move houses. It’s the time when we’re most booked up,” Mr Williamson says.

“Not just locally, we’ve also been doing a lot of interstate lately as well… whoever approaches us, we try and get them in,” he adds.

Mr Williamson explains that, for big moves, he can provide a very competitive quote for the whole job; for smaller moves, it’s pay as you go.

“If it’s an interstate job, we’ll drop by and give them a quote, but for local jobs, we’ll normally just charge an hourly rate.

“I have an offsider and a good-sized truck, so I can do most moving jobs in the region that you want handled,” he says.

Getting his clients’ furniture and other valuable household items from A to B in good order is the simple but central job Mr Williamson sets himself each day.

With a decade’s solid experience in the removal game, he decided late last year it was time to finally get out on his own with his new business. Orange Removals has been on the up and up ever since.

“I’ve done it for 10 years for everyone else and I’ve had plenty of experience in the industry, and I thought it was now time to set out on my own.

“It’s all about keeping their furniture as they left it in your care, and delivering it on time, and exactly how they want it – carefully and quickly,” he explains.

Mr Williamson says that while many people making a move only think about who they are going to use at the last moment, Orange Removals will move heaven and earth to meet your relocation deadline.

“We try to make it work wherever we can. We’re not letting anyone down, even if it’s at short notice.

“People have a lot on their plate at this time, and they don’t want hassles with when they can move on top of that,” Mr Williamson says.

He enjoys the work and helping people at what is often one of the most stressful and fraught of occasions.

“I like the fitness it provides and you also get to see a lot of the countryside,” Mr Williamson says.

“In the end, it’s about getting the job done safely and well,” he concludes.

For local, interstate, or storage jobs, call Orange Removals on 0412 677 941 for a quote today.