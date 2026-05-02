A well-packed moving truck can mean the difference between a smooth relocation and costly damage, with experts urging Australians to plan carefully and load strategically before hitting the road.

Packing a moving truck the right way can significantly improve safety and efficiency, particularly as more people relocate for work, housing or lifestyle changes, according to industry advice and consumer guidance.

Experts recommend starting with large, heavy items such as appliances, sofas, refrigerators and bed frames, placing them against the front wall of the truck closest to the cab in a stable formation. This helps anchor the load and prevents shifting during transit. Mattresses should be stood upright along the walls to maximise space, while tie-down straps are essential to secure bulky items.

Once the heaviest items are in place, building tight, balanced layers is key. Medium-weight boxes, including books, should be packed low and close to heavier items to reinforce stability, while lighter boxes and soft goods can be stacked on top. Blankets, pillows and rugs can be used to fill gaps and protect furniture from scratches or impact.

Authorities such as Transport for NSW advise that an uneven or unsecured load can affect vehicle handling, braking and stability, increasing the risk of incidents on the road. Ensuring weight is evenly distributed from side to side and front to back is critical, particularly for larger vehicles.

Fragile items require special care, with clearly labelled boxes loaded last and placed on top to avoid crushing. Glassware, mirrors and electronics should be wrapped in protective materials, while valuables and important documents are best kept in the cab rather than the cargo area.

Consumer groups including CHOICE also recommend creating an inventory list and checking insurance coverage before moving, noting that damage during transit can be costly if items are not adequately protected.

Taking the time to plan and load a moving truck correctly can reduce stress, improve safety and help ensure belongings arrive intact, making moving day far more manageable.