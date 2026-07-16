Technology is a wonderful thing, improving our lives through convenience, new and improved service delivery, and generally lifting the load of our daily duties.

However, devices like the smartphone, with their top-quality photo image resolution and huge storage capacity, often lead to thousands of images we never look at again.

That's where Sauce Design comes in. They offer a print referral and a framing service for those wonderful memories that you and your family intend to download into physical form as a keepsake, one day…

"People like to capture special memories, photography, sport, parties and social occasions they're at," owner Kira Brown said.

"But due to the number of images they have on their phones, they often don't get round to printing and framing these wonderful memories," she added.

With world-standard software and decades of experience in the industry, that's the time you want to drop into Sauce at Shop 18, Anson Plaza, to discuss getting a top-shelf framing job for your beloved memories. But it's not just images, Sauce can frame everything from posters to prints, art to antiques, clothes to craft.

"We specialise in quality custom picture framing; we can do stretching, hanging, and framing for everything from family, travel, and portraits, anything you want.

"Bring your artwork on canvas, paper, board, dimensional works, prints and photos, and box frames for memorabilia, jerseys, tapestry, cross-stitch, and craft," Kira revealed.

Framing is only part of Kira's skill-set, with nearly 30 years in the industry at Sauce, one of the region's longest-established and prestigious graphic design houses.

"I've been here 27 years, and we offer the full suite of graphic design, web design, social media, brand identity, and media campaigns, for any business or event.

"I know the technology is changing, but quality graphic design is still an art form, and you're not going to get the same result from a laptop or from AI," Kira explained.

Clients range right across the board from restaurants, historical groups, primary producers, industry groups, government agencies, veterinarians, and environmental advocacy consortiums.

"We do everything from restaurant menus, brochures, booklets, catalogues, packaging, interpretive signage for heritage events, wrap labels for produce, brand identity, marketing campaigns, exhibitions, logos, and books," Kira said.

"We believe in the power of unique experiences, so if you want clean, stylish, corporate designs, or to start a new campaign, we're definitely the people to come to," she concluded.

For more information, go to: www.saucedesign.com.au