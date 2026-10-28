For many of us, the law is a mystery we know precious little about, and we’re quite happy to have it that way. When you do need legal advice, however, it’s reassuring to be able to call on someone who definitely knows their onions!

That’s the case with Diane Davis of DKD Legal & Conveyancing, who has been involved in the profession for four solid decades. “I began working in the industry after finishing my School Certificate in 1986, after which I went to secretarial school,” Diane explained. “I was a paralegal for 20 years, that’s how I started, and I’ve always worked for legal firms,” she added.

Loving her work, she decided to further her career by getting some serious qualifications so as to assist people seeking to fulfil their housing dreams. “I then did a conveyancing course and was working at a local law firm, they had some changes of partnerships and such, so I decided to head out on my own,” Diane revealed.

“I then did a degree in law at Southern Cross and CSU (Charles Sturt University) and then set up as a solicitor.” As well as saving on overheads and administrative charges that can balloon client's legal costs, she also appreciates the variety that working for herself offers. “I enjoy the law, you get to do a variety of different things and deal directly with the clients,” Diane explained. “It offers you freedom you don’t get at a firm, but you have to be prepared to put the work in.”

Her years in the industry also make her a real all-rounder for your legal issues, and she has recently enlisted in a program to help families in need. “I do conveyancing, wills, probates, family law, criminal work and I also do local court stuff,” Diane said. “I’ve also just started on a new care and protection for kids initiative, it’s a pilot program that is being run by Legal Aid to lift the load a little and began in November last year with an induction course and mandatory training, so I’m always busy,” she concluded.