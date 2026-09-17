Wondering how to keep your towels cuddly soft after every wash? Try these tips.

1. Reduce the amount of detergent: Many people put too much detergent in the washing machine. Towels, because of their absorbent nature, tend to soak up excess detergent. The residue left behind compromises the fabric’s softness.

2. Make friends with white vinegar: Add a cup of white vinegar to the washer drum before starting a load of towels. This simple kitchen product dissolves detergent crystals and eliminates odours. It’s even more effective with warm or hot water.

3. Avoid liquid fabric softeners: Over time, fabric softener breaks down the fibres that help towels absorb water effectively and keep them soft. Natural wool dryer balls make a nice alternative to conventional fabric softeners. Look for them at your local home supply stores.

4. Maintain your washing machine periodically: Don’t forget to clean your washing machine from time to time. Run a hot cycle without clothes. Add a quarter cup of bleach (use caution) or use cleaning tablets designed to be placed directly in the drum.

That’s it! By using these tips, you’ll get soft towels in every wash.