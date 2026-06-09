In our rush to renewables, Michael Dougan from Rapidamp Electrical is your go-to specialist for all installations and upgrades.

Local born-and-bred, he is a professional with more than 15 years’ experience and is passionate about providing high-quality and reliable electrical services for both your home and business.

“I’m now doing a lot of home solar and battery installations, they’re keeping me pretty busy,” Michael revealed. “Especially at the moment under the ‘Cheaper Home Batteries’ subsidy scheme; that’s proving very popular locally.”

The current oil crisis is also pushing a lot of work his way as many drivers in the region are beginning to turn away from the good-old fashioned fossil fuel-powered internal combustion engine for their vehicles.

“With fuel prices so high, this is another area where more people are starting to turn to electric vehicles,” Michael explained.

“I‘m installing a lot of EV (electric vehicle) chargers, you can ‘drip charge’ from a normal power point, but these are proper dedicated ports for your vehicle that do the job a lot faster.”

His expertise in this field is such that he was recently engaged by Orange Council in a one-night event to inform locals on how to reduce greenhouse gasses throughout the district. The 'Electrify Your Home' evening was designed to help homeowners, landlords, and renters learn how to move away from gas to energy-efficient, all-electric homes.

“It was showing people how to transition away from gas for things like heating and cooking; I was on the panel advising people,” Michael said.

“It was about changing from gas to electrical and how to electrify your whole home,” he added.

Taking on almost all jobs to do with home, office, and business electrical, Michael provides a wide range of services and will work closely with you to provide the right solution for both your needs and your budget.

“Whether you're ditching gas and need a new induction cooktop installed, or maybe want to spruce-up your lighting, contact me for a free quote. I strive to give my customers great service, in both the quality of work and communication throughout the project.”

His expertise also includes:

• power and lighting installation

• switchboard upgrades

• appliance installation and repairs

• electric hot water repairs

• electrical safety and compliance checks

• appliance test and tagging.

“Electrification is something I’ve grown to enjoy; I love to help people make their homes and businesses more self-sufficient,” Michael said.

“I do all manner of jobs, whatever you want in the field, I’m qualified,” he concluded.

For more information, go to: www.rapidamp.com.au/