With three decades of general gardening experience — from weeding, mowing and tree trimming to gutter cleaning and a range of small handyman projects — Tom Turla knows why he took up this useful, beneficial, and pleasant trade.

“It’s peaceful, it’s a nice type of work to do for a living,” Tom confesses to Orange City Life.

“You’re working outside and helping people get their gardens and lawns in order,” he adds.

With a warm and sunny start to spring, however, he admits that the chores are certainly starting to pile up.

“That’s for sure, there’s lots to do at this time of year, pruning is one thing that is very important.

“There’s also trimming, planting, hedges, and getting your lawns in order, is important as well,” he explains.

Tom’s interest in all things floral, he recalls, began as a child with a beloved family member.

“Oh yeah, I always liked gardening,” he says. “As a kid, I used to do it with my grandmother at Molong.”

“Even now, I offer 10 per cent discounts to seniors to help them out to keep their gardens in shape,” Tom explains.

As well as lawns and gardens, Tom also offers tree cutting, gutter cleaning, rubbish removal, small handyman jobs, painting, and more. Whatever your gardening needs, he says, give him a call and find out the top-level service that he can offer.

“I have an offsider working with me, and we can give you the full range of gardening services; spraying, weeding, fertilising, and everything.

“Whatever your gardening needs, I can do just about anything to do with lawns and gardens.”

Helping people get their places in the Central Tablelands ship-shape and Bristol fashion, he believes, is a great way to make a living, and it’s something he’s been doing for more than 30 years.

“I like working outside, the freedom of it really appeals to me,” Tom says. “I mostly work the Orange district, but also head out to Millthorpe and Blayney.”

“You get set a task and you do it, without having someone standing over you telling you what to do — it’s a wonderful way to work,” he concludes.

So, for anything from lawns and gardens to small handyman jobs, painting, and more, ring Tom Turla on 0495 007 662.