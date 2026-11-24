If you’re considering a more collaborative approach to parenting, you may be interested in gentle parenting. Gaining in popularity, it’s the antithesis of more authoritarian parenting styles. It’s based on the following principles:

• Empathy. Rather than playing the blame game, try showing empathy when your child misbehaves. It helps build a trusting bond and often helps you understand what’s really going on with them.

• Respect. It’s an age-old concept. Treat others as you would like to be treated, and that includes your child. In addition to fostering trust, you’ll be modelling behaviour for them to practise.

• Boundaries. People think gentle parenting means no rules, but that’s false. You still set boundaries around expectations and behaviour; but you enforce them with empathy, respect and understanding rather than through a reward-and-punishment system.

• Understanding. The goal is to understand your child’s behaviour, whether it’s good or bad. For example, tantrums will still happen – they’re necessary for healthy development. However, instead of punishing them, let your child blow off steam, and then ask them questions that’ll help you discern what they're trying to communicate.

While some think this trendy approach is too soft or easy, it isn’t. It still requires patience and consistency. If you feel uncertain in your parenting choices, don’t be afraid to seek guidance from a family counsellor.