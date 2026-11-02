With spring bringing longer days and warmer temperatures across Australia, now is an ideal time to prepare for a productive summer vegetable garden by raising seedlings at home.

Starting plants from seed is an inexpensive and rewarding activity that can provide gardeners with a wider choice of vegetable varieties while helping reduce the cost of establishing a garden.

It's also an educational activity for children, allowing them to discover how vegetables grow and develop a greater appreciation of where their food comes from.

Raising seedlings in containers allows gardeners to control growing conditions, particularly when outdoor soil temperatures remain too low for successful germination.

Tomatoes, capsicums and eggplants are among the popular summer vegetables that benefit from an early start in protected conditions.

Getting started

Use clean seedling trays or recycled containers with drainage holes, filled with a quality seed-raising mix.

Unlike ordinary garden soil, specialised seed-raising mixes are designed to retain moisture while allowing sufficient drainage and air circulation for developing roots.

Seeds should be planted according to packet instructions, with the growing medium gently watered before or after sowing.

Covering containers with a clear lid can help maintain warmth and humidity during germination. However, adequate ventilation is important to prevent excessive moisture and fungal problems.

Place containers in a warm, well-lit location and keep the growing medium moist without waterlogging it.

ABC’s Gardening Australia says once seedlings develop their first true leaves, weaker plants can be thinned out or healthy seedlings transferred into larger containers.

Preparing for the outdoors

Before planting seedlings in garden beds, gradually expose them to outdoor conditions over several days, a process known as hardening off.

The NSW Government recommends this approach to help young plants adjust to changes in temperature, sunlight and wind.

Gardeners in cooler parts of regional NSW should also remain mindful of late frosts, particularly when establishing frost-sensitive summer vegetables.

The City of Sydney recommends choosing edible plants suited to available sunlight and growing space, noting that many vegetables need four to six hours of direct sunlight daily.

With patience and regular care, a few packets of seeds can eventually produce a rewarding harvest of fresh, homegrown vegetables.