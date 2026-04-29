“Good fences make good neighbours” is an old bush adage that Marshall Eberly definitely lives by.

Principal of local farm-work contractor Platinum Fence he says that for many locals now taking the chance to get a few acres of their own, the quality of their boundaries is something that many don’t think about much. At first, anyway!

Specialising in the traditional ring-lock hinge-joint fencing style, he doesn’t mind doing smaller jobs that many contractors may baulk at; believing that getting your fence done right is the key to a happy rural life.

“Yeah, I very much believe in having the correct rural fencing; depending on what the farmer wants and the condition of the current fence, it can last you between 20–40 years,” Marshall explained.

“I do more of the small and mid-range work, though I can do big jobs, those moving to small acreages and lots, 10 acres and below, often haven’t given much thought to fencing; until the dogs or sheep get out!” he added.

Caught up by 'Orange City Life' as he was finalising a small allotment in the Forest Reefs area, he enjoys the outdoor nature of the work and getting a job done well.

“It doesn’t matter what time of year, though it can be hard putting the posts in during the middle of a dry summer, but the work goes on all year-round.

“I work alone and it works well for me, I don’t mind the little jobs, just give me a ring and I can come out and give you a quote,” Marshall said.

“People often buy a few acres, a bit of a hobby farm, and they don’t really think all that much about the condition of the fences,” Marshall revealed.

“But when you are in a rural area, it is one the most important things to consider, for your own, and your neighbour’s well-being,” he concluded.

So, for locals looking to make a home among the gum trees, a bit of land, and some rural solitude, keep Marshall in mind.

For a first-hand quote, call Marshall on 0487 480 585.