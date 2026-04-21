Do you want to adopt eco-friendly habits without adding extra work to your routine? Start grasscycling and leafcycling! Learn more about these practices.

The principle

Grasscycling involves leaving grass clippings on your lawn after mowing. Skip the raking and yard waste bags. Just mow as usual and let the clippings decompose naturally. As they break down, they return valuable nutrients to the soil and feed your lawn.

Leafcycling follows the same principle, but with dead leaves. As autumn gradually progresses, run your mower over the fallen leaves to shred them into small pieces. Leave the fragments on your lawn. This will allow the soil to absorb useful nutrients.

The benefits

In addition to creating natural fertiliser, these two practices offer several clear advantages:

• In summer, grasscycling helps the soil retain moisture, significantly reducing the need for watering

• In winter, leafcycling creates a protective layer that shelters insects and beneficial microorganisms

• You reduce the amount of green waste sent to landfills, cutting down on polluting emissions associated with transportation and landfill disposal

• Soil fertilised with its own organic matter resists disease better than soil treated with commercial synthetic products

Tips

These habits can simplify your life by saving you the chore of collection. Additionally, you can use green waste around shrubs and flower beds to help them grow better. Collect some of the grass clippings and use them to nourish your hydrangeas, rhododendrons and other plants.

Do you want to take your grasscycling and leafcycling practices to the next level? When mowing your lawn, leave small patches of dandelions or clover unmowed to support pollinators that use these plants as a food source. These simple steps can transform your lawn into a true ecological haven.

In short, you can take several steps to help maintain your soil in an eco-friendly way. Ultimately, you’ll save money, reduce your water consumption and help the planet.

Do you need to get properly equipped for the mowing season? Visit your local retailers.