A home gym can make exercise easier to fit around work and family commitments, with a few versatile accessories providing a practical starting point for households short on space.

Before investing in equipment, consider your fitness goals, available floor area and the activities you enjoy.

Australian Government movement guidelines recommend adults aged 18 to 64 undertake moderate to vigorous physical activity for at least 30 minutes on most days, alongside muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days each week.

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Cardio options

A treadmill, exercise bike, rowing machine or elliptical trainer can provide a convenient indoor workout. Choose equipment that suits your space, allowing enough room to get on, move comfortably and step off safely.

A compact or folding model may help with storage, but a large machine is optional. Walking outdoors or using a skipping rope can also form part of your routine.

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Strength essentials

Melbourne strength and conditioning gym operator Ange Drake told ABC News that effective home training could begin with minimal equipment, including an exercise mat, resistance bands and basic hand weights.

She recommended scheduling exercise in a diary to help turn good intentions into regular activity.

Healthdirect says strength training can also use bodyweight exercises such as squats, push-ups and lunges.

For those using weights or bands, it recommends starting with light weights or gentle resistance while developing correct technique, then gradually increasing the challenge.

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Make the space work

Adjustable dumbbells and folding benches offer alternatives to multiple weights and bulky equipment. Measure both the workout area and storage space before buying, and check manufacturers’ clearance requirements.

Safety deserves particular attention around children. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission recommends choosing treadmills with protective covers and a safety stop switch, keeping the surrounding area clear and unplugging the machine when unused. Young children should always be kept away.

Look for a reputable local personal trainer or exercise physiologist who can help develop a structured program suited to your goals and equipment. Talking with your doctor before major changes to exercise routines is a must.